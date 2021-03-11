Global Sports Nutrition Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Sports Nutrition in Argentina

COVID-19 has had a damaging impact on sports nutrition during the lockdown period from March until May 2020. Sales of these products decreased notably as gyms and fitness centres were forced to shut their doors and public sports were banned. As participation in sports decreased, demand for sports nutrition products also fell, particularly as consumers became more price sensitive and focused on essential consumer health products. However, once the lockdown was lifted, sales of sports nutrition be…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797934-sports-nutrition-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797932-weight-management-and-wellbeing-in-costa-rica

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-eat-foods-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coding-and-marking-systems-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2030-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-information-modeling-bim-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives strong growth in Sports Nutrition in 2020, as consumers seek to relieve virus symptoms

Genomma Laboratories performs strongly in 2020 with a wide portfolio of products

Leader Bayer Argentina helps drive sales through downsizing its aspirin packs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Topical analgesics/anaesthetic will continue to be slightly more dynamic than systemic Sports Nutrition into forecast period

Adult acetaminophen will benefit from Genomma’s investments

Players moving towards stronger doses of ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105