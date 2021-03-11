Global Sugar Confectionery in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Constant retail value and volume sales of sugar confectionery are expected to see a marked decline in 2020, while foodservice volume sales are expected to be even more badly affected due to outlet closures during the lockdown. Sales of sugar confectionery are being negatively impacted by increasing consumer awareness of the potential harm to health of a high sugar intake. Furthermore, the decline in social and professional moments of interaction, and particularly the disappearance of waiting roo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200486-sugar-confectionery-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-repair-services-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wide-format-printers-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery suffers decrease in sales due to lack of social occasions in 2020

ICB buck category trends to post extraordinary growth with Tic Tac and Mentos brands

Legislation pushes brands to modernise their offer and their use of advertising channels

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health awareness and obesity scares will trump indulgences as Chile looks for a better future

Traditional purchasing habits favour the traditional players

E-commerce to remain single fastest growing channel during forecast period

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105