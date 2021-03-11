All news

Global Sugar Confectionery in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Rising health awareness in Kenya is likely to have an increasing influence on sugar confectionery in 2020. Many Kenyan consumers are now aware of the negative health effects of high sugar intake, with this contributing significantly to the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. This growing awareness is particularly likely to be seen among mid- and upper-income groups, with such people becoming more cautious as to which foods they buy for themselves and their famil…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising health awareness in Kenya will boost sales of naturally sweetened sugar confectionery in 2020
Kenafric Industries is likely to see strong current retail value growth in 2020, with cheap prices and accessible products
COVID-19 will reduce retail volume sales of sugar confectionery, as price sensitive consumer divert spending to essential products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Kenya’s excise duty on sugar confectionery is expected to lead to increased current unit prices into the forecast period
Health concerns will drive innovation in sugar confectionery into the forecast period
Rural to urban migration will continue to support the growth of sugar confectionery
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

