Global Sugar Confectionery in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of staples (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the South African government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. The overall trend towards ‘snackification’ paused, as consumers found more time, opportunity and inclination – or were forced – to prepare…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010734-sugar-confectionery-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-ecuelectronic-control-units-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-car-decontamination-wax-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Minimal volume growth for sugar confectionery due to decrease in impulse buying in 2020

Consumers are price sensitive and companies lose customers due to increasing costs in 2020

Focus on packaging to attract increasingly price sensitive consumers and leading players facing competition from cheaper rivals in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery recovers to some degree over the forecast period as consumers attempt to get back to normal

Sugar taxes fuelling shift away from sugar confectionery

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105