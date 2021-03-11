Global Sugar Confectionery in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Overall, sugar confectionery is anticipated to benefit from the pandemic as current value growth rates increase in 2020. Despite lockdown implementations in Q2, the key retail distributors have been permitted to stay open, meaning consumers have still been able to easily access sugar confectionery. Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews will remain the most popular products within sugar confectionery amongst consumers, with children, teenagers and adults all enjoying the novel playful shapes. Lockdo…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery benefits from lockdown restrictions in 2020 in terms of current value growth rates

Leading player Nestlé Cesko loses value share slightly in 2020 due to competition from other players

Current volume sales fall in 2020 as consumers prioritise purchasing high end products despite the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will continue to prioritise premium brands over the forecast period despite the aftermath of the pandemic

Boiled sweets will see innovation over the forecast period nevertheless current value sales will continue declining

Health and wellness trend will likely grow pace due the COVID-19 outbreak

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

