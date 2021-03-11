Global Sugar Confectionery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Pre pandemic, rising health consciousness negatively impacted overall demand for sugar confectionery in Ireland. The war on sugar has been impacting consumers’ purchasing habits and will likely be encouraged further by the COVID-19 crisis as current value growth rates are anticipated to fall in 2020 overall. Since the beginning of lockdown in Q2, many consumers have had to tighten their budgets as the pandemic has created financial difficulties for many across Ireland, meaning consumers have bee…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery will overall be negatively impacted in 2020 due to COVID-19, however some product areas will benefit from the pandemic

Mondelez Ireland Product Ltd continues to lead whilst private labels benefit from premiumisation in 2020

Major shifts across retail distributions in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery will underperform over the forecast period due to financial difficulties and the war on sugar

Veganism will likely continue gathering pace post pandemic

The health and wellness trend will lead to products containing less sugar over the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

