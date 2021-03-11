Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of staples (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the French government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. The overall trend towards ‘snackification’ paused, as consumers found more time, opportunity and inclination – or were forced – to prepare meals…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of sugar confectionery declines as impulse buying decreases in 2020 due to the pandemic

Companies invest in mints as gum is unpopular and organic launches meet consumers’ demand for healthier products in 2020

Haribo-Ricqlès-Zan continues to lead in 2020, while companies reformulate recipes to contain only natural ingredients and Ricola launches a new flavour

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery sales continue to decline over the forecast period as consumers remain price sensitive while Changes to checkouts and sugar concerns negatively affect sales

Charter to ensure transparency, reassure consumers, and boost sales

Carambar & Co acquires new brands, aiming to challenge Haribo

CATEGORY DATA

