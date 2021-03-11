All news

Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of staples (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the French government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. The overall trend towards ‘snackification’ paused, as consumers found more time, opportunity and inclination – or were forced – to prepare meals…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of sugar confectionery declines as impulse buying decreases in 2020 due to the pandemic
Companies invest in mints as gum is unpopular and organic launches meet consumers’ demand for healthier products in 2020
Haribo-Ricqlès-Zan continues to lead in 2020, while companies reformulate recipes to contain only natural ingredients and Ricola launches a new flavour
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sugar confectionery sales continue to decline over the forecast period as consumers remain price sensitive while Changes to checkouts and sugar concerns negatively affect sales
Charter to ensure transparency, reassure consumers, and boost sales
Carambar & Co acquires new brands, aiming to challenge Haribo
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

