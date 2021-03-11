Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sugar confectionery is seeing volume sales fall at faster speeds in 2020, but this is only a reflection of longer term trends. Price growth above inflation is part of this, but more important is the deep seated consumer awareness of health issues and a desire to reduce sugar intake. Sugar confectionery suffers from being seen as neither indulgent nor healthy, and is therefore facing pressure from more ‘natural’ snacks on the one hand, and from indulgent and premium confectionery alternatives suc…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 accelerates negative volume trends in sugar confectionery

Consumer health anxiety sees lift in medicated products

Liquorice benefits from natural demand and premiumisation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smaller pack sizes can tick health, convenience and impulse boxes in forecast period

Product development should include premium and other segmentation

Health remains the unexploited value driver

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

