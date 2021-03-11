Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Health and wellness trends are expected to continue to influence the performance of sugar confectionery in 2020, especially with regard to growing concerns over child obesity and a number of illnesses linked to being overweight. Media attention on the impact of sugar on health, not least oral health, makes tooth decay another live issue as dentists’ fees are prohibitive in Switzerland. Thus, sugar-free and medicated confectionery will be very popular formats in 2020, while vegan sugar confection…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727462-sugar-confectionery-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-systems-integration-and-services-market-2021-analysis-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-torsionally-rigid-coupling-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health and wellness will encourage new developments in sugar confectionery in 2020

Migros will continue leading sugar confectionery in 2020, with high consumer loyalty

Innovation key as new range of vegan products will launch in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends are likely to put pressure on sugar confectionery and drive innovation into the forecast period

Supermarkets are expected to remain the main distribution channel of sugar confectionery into the forecast period

Private Label brands will continue to grow into the forecast period, led by local company Migros

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105