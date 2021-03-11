Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

2020 IMPACT

Value and volume growth declines due to the outbreak of COVID-19, with lollipops set to record the steepest decline in growth

Medicated confectionery leads growth as consumers appreciate the products ability to aid symptoms of cold and flu, during the outbreak of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 stifles growth for brand leader Haribo, as private label liquorice players strengthen their positions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

On-the-go consumption boosts growth for mints, lollipops and boiled sweets in 2021, however, only mints will have positive results across the full forecast period

Medicated confectionery will continue to perform well, recording the highest retail volume growth across the forecast period, despite higher price-points

Volume and value growth recovers in 2021, however, pastilles, gums, jellies and chews will suffer as the sugar debate continues

