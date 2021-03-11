Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Demand for sugar confectionery had already been declining in Italy pre-COVID-19 due to the established health trend in the country, which has resulted in an increasing number of products being developed and labelled as free from artificial flavours and colours in an attempt by players to attract Italian parents who are concerned about the impact of traditional sugar confectionery on their children’s teeth and general health. However, with a deceasing target consumer base due to low birth rates,…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery continues to struggle due to health awareness with perceived higher quality products only positive performers during lockdown as continuation of review period trends

Players continue to develop sugar-free and health-positioned variants in attempt to halt declining demand amidst health trend

Storck approaches Italian sugar confectionery with Werther’s Original in two variants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal improvement for category as sugar confectionery that successfully addresses health trend likely to perform better over the forecast period

Sugar-free variants and natural positioning to support increasing average unit price

Packaging to see increasing focus by players both in terms of innovative formats and address environmental concerns

