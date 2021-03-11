Global Sugar Confectionery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales of medicated confectionery in retail value terms are expected to accelerate in 2020, driven by consumers’ health concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on an already growing trend in Turkey, consumers are increasingly turning to confectionery products that they perceive to carry a preventative health benefit. This reflects the wider trend of increased demand for food and snacks with immunity-boosting claims. Consumers in 2020 have become much more aware of health and welln…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of medicated confectionery soar due to health concerns over COVID-19 in 2020

Helva drives growth in other sugar confectionery in 2020

Kent Gida Maddeleri maintains lead as smaller players expand distribution in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Medicated confectionery set to record the highest retail value growth in 2021

Muted retail value growth for category over forecast period

Helva and Turkish delight likely to benefit from return of tourism during forecast period

