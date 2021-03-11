Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on purchasing channels is expected to favour local shops and e-commerce. After a tumultuous 2019 which saw widespread social unrest, there were reduced value sales in both modern and traditional grocery retailers. In grocery retailers will lose share overall in 2020, however supermarket sales will continue to decline.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Societal changes affect sales channels popularity in Chile

Popularisation of healthy living standards affects snack sales in 2020

Healthy is good, but product diversity is the key to success

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Products with high sugar levels will suffer individual losses at health awareness rises in forecast period

Fruit and protein lead the ingredient lists

Room for healthy new products in typically unhealthy area

…continued

