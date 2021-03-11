All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on purchasing channels is expected to favour local shops and e-commerce. After a tumultuous 2019 which saw widespread social unrest, there were reduced value sales in both modern and traditional grocery retailers. In grocery retailers will lose share overall in 2020, however supermarket sales will continue to decline.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Societal changes affect sales channels popularity in Chile
Popularisation of healthy living standards affects snack sales in 2020
Healthy is good, but product diversity is the key to success
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Products with high sugar levels will suffer individual losses at health awareness rises in forecast period
Fruit and protein lead the ingredient lists
Room for healthy new products in typically unhealthy area

…continued

 

