Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Ecuador Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is expected to show better than average value growth in 2020 compared to the review period. Despite school closures in March, and widespread store closures, food and medicine deliveries to homes were allowed from early morning until the evening from May 2020, with new habits benefitting fruit snacks which is associated with healthy snacking, and sweet biscuits as people spend more time at home wanting an indulgence. Snack bars will also benefit in 2020…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ecuadoreans find solace during COVID-19, with 2020 expected to post highest overall growth for the review period

Indulgence aspect sees sweet biscuits ride out healthy eating trend in 2020

Rise in interest in ingredients cannot match the appeal of Nestlé’s wide product offer in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Less fluctuations across products means overall current value CAGRs to remain similar in forecast period as thought the review period

Fruit snacks will continue to benefit from hectic lifestyles and smart nutrition trend

Sweet biscuits finds unexpected new interest with shift in ingredients, and modifications to pack size help improve profit margins

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

