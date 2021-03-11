Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sweet biscuits will remain fragmented in 2020 but will continue to be led by local company Manji Foods Industries. This will mainly be due to the company’s affordable prices but also its very wide range of products. Manji offers not only traditional biscuits like digestives, gingersnaps, rich tea and shortcake but also sandwich cream biscuits in flavours such as strawberry, orange, chocolate and pineapple and sugar-free biscuits. In addition, its biscuits come in a wide range of packaging format…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Manji Foods Industries will continue to lead sweet biscuits in 2020

An increasingly health conscious consumer base will drive innovation in sweet biscuits in 2020

COVID-19 will lead to a decline in retail volume sales of sweet biscuits in 2020, as impulse purchases are reduced

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Plain biscuits likely to remain largest product in sweet biscuits in Kenya into the forecast period, though companies will innovate with new products

New, healthier product developments likely into the forecast period, as companies latch onto the growing healthy lifestyle trend

Local manufacturers may struggle into the forecast period, due to higher costs and laws on plastic packaging

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

