Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sweet biscuits will remain fragmented in 2020 but will continue to be led by local company Manji Foods Industries. This will mainly be due to the company’s affordable prices but also its very wide range of products. Manji offers not only traditional biscuits like digestives, gingersnaps, rich tea and shortcake but also sandwich cream biscuits in flavours such as strawberry, orange, chocolate and pineapple and sugar-free biscuits. In addition, its biscuits come in a wide range of packaging format…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Manji Foods Industries will continue to lead sweet biscuits in 2020
An increasingly health conscious consumer base will drive innovation in sweet biscuits in 2020
COVID-19 will lead to a decline in retail volume sales of sweet biscuits in 2020, as impulse purchases are reduced
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Plain biscuits likely to remain largest product in sweet biscuits in Kenya into the forecast period, though companies will innovate with new products
New, healthier product developments likely into the forecast period, as companies latch onto the growing healthy lifestyle trend
Local manufacturers may struggle into the forecast period, due to higher costs and laws on plastic packaging
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

