Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Demand for sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is likely to increase in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown has resulted in many consumers changing their behaviour as many started snacking and grazing whilst confined to their homes despite extra financial pressure.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers change eating behaviour during lockdown 2020 resulting in increased sales
Focus on innovation in response to private label competition in 2020
Growing pressure from private label operators, while National Brands remains the leader and Ouma Rusks loses value share in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price sensitive consumers to moderate demand over the forecast period
Snacking trend continues over forecast period
Producers forced to respond to rising consumer health and wellness awareness over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

