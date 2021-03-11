Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pre pandemic, snack bars and fruit snacks were enjoying steady current value growth, both largely benefitting from the health and wellness trend. However, since lockdown was implemented in Q2, snack bars and fruit snacks are expected to suffer consequently in 2020 overall, with both facing severe drops in terms of current value growth rates. Previously, snack bars and fruit snacks were popular amongst health-conscious consumers as they are often perceived as a healthier alternative to other snac…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers shift from fruit snacks and snack bars to sweet biscuits in 2020 as a result of the pandemic

Mondelez Czech Republic continues to lead in 2020 despite strong competition

Distribution shifts in 2020 as consumer shopping habits change in response to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sweet biscuits will continue to be undermined by the health and wellness trend over the forecast period

Snack bars and fruit snacks will recover immediately in line with gyms reopening

Unit prices will remain low over the forecast period due to the post lockdown financial unrest

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

…continued

