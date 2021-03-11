Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has actually had a beneficial effect on sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks in Sweden, lifting volume growth in 2020 to its most dynamic growth over the review period. The key factor driving sales over the review period was rising consumer health awareness, with consumers looking for healthier in snacking, and in particular switching away from confectionery.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.v

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer health concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic support sales growth in 2020

Indulgence trends still key and trend goes into overdrive

Functionality that addresses new dietary trends sustains value

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Scope for premiumisation to drive value growth over the forecast period

Sustainability set to grow even more in importance in sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks

Dynamism set to encourage more entrants and share fragmentation

CATEGORY DATA

