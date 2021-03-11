Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is expected to see the current retail value and retail volume sales surge in 2020, due to the impact of snacking during the COVID-19 crisis. The demand for sweet biscuits, cookies and chocolate coated biscuits, which had previously been in decline, will shoot back up in 2020. As more people stay at home, and sources of entertainment are shut down, increasing numbers of people will turn to sweet biscuits and cookies to indulge in times of stress.

Euromonitor International's Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Switzerland report

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet biscuit retail volume sales will surge due to COVID-19, but biggest growth likely to be in healthier snack bars and fruit snacks

Migros will lead in 2020 with its health-focused offering, while Kambly will follow in second with its popular sweet biscuits

New product launches likely to focus on health and wellness trends in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruits snacks will flatten into the forecast period, though snack bars and fruit snacks will continue to grow

Private Label is expected to lose retail volume share into the forecast period, as consumers turn to more indulgent premium products

Sweet biscuit retail volume sales are expected to decline into the forecast period, as consumers switch to healthier alternatives

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…..Continued.

