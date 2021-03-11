All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After savoury snacks, sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks was the stronger performer in Q2 2020, with increasing demand through retail notable across much of the category. With Italian consumers forced to remain at home for longer periods of time, they took comfort in small indulgences such as sweet biscuits including cookies, with the latter remaining popular amongst local consumers despite the health and wellness trend. This is because an increasing number of producers have introduced…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sweet biscuits benefits from home seclusion and indulgence trends during lockdown but limited on-the-go consumption occasions restrict demand for snack bars
Nutella Biscuits suits indulgence trend during lockdown in Q2 2020 with impressive growth, disrupting sweet biscuits’ competitive landscape
E-commerce experiences spike in value sales growth during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Marginal slowdown in demand in 2021 as consumers continue to venture outside of their homes before returning to normalisation from 2022
Snacks bars to gain momentum due to likelihood of increased on-the-go consumption occasions
Further development for sweet biscuits in terms of healthier positioning and sustainability likely over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
