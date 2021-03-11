All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is expected to maintain rising retail volume and current value sales in 2020, despite the unfavourable economic climate due to COVID-19, although the rates of growth are set to be lower than in all other years of the review period. Meanwhile, due to outlet closures and fewer people on-the-go, foodservice is expected to see a significant volume decline.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sweet biscuits remain most popular but maturity limits growth
Snack bars maintains dynamism from a low base
Sweet biscuits companies dominate and continue to launch new products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier on-the-go snacking expected through portion control and snack bars
The numerous advantages of wafers set to maintain growth
Growth in packaged fruit snacks will be limited by cheaper unpackaged products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

…..Continued.

