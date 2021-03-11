All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the Netherlands is set to positively impact retail volume growth for sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks, an area which has recorded a volume decline since 2014. However, in 2020, the industry is set to record both value and volume growth, benefiting from consumers stockpiling non-perishable goods during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. This stockpiling was done through fear that consumers would be unable to purchase goods in future, or that con…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sweet biscuits benefits from the outbreak of COVID-19, as home seclusion leads consumers to stockpile biscuits, indulging in treats in the home
Dried fruit records the highest value and volume growth in 2020, benefiting from consumers increased focus on health during the outbreak of COVID-19
Retailer Albert Heijn set to increase growth in 2020, benefiting from an attractive quality-price-ratio during the outbreak of COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Snack bars recover as on-the-go consumption returns, however, sweet biscuits is set to suffer from a lack of stockpiling and indulgence over the forecast period
Protein/energy bars is set to lead volume and value growth across the forecast period, as the outbreak of COVID-19 bolsters the interest in health and wellness
E-commerce retailing is boosted by the outbreak of COVID-19, creating potential for growth to continue across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

…..Continued.

