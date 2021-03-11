All news

Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is set to see growth across categories in 2020. Fruit snacks and snack bars continue to benefit from rising health-consciousness, as consumers look for healthier, more nutritious snacking options, while sweet biscuits has seen home seclusion bolster demand for at-home snacking and indulgence. The health trend has led to increasing demand for products with shorter, simpler lists of ingredients, which has favoured fruit snacks, in particular, but is also…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

