Global Sweet Spreads in Bulgaria Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sweet spreads is expected to benefit from COVID-19, with the rate of volume growth more than doubling. Honey, which is by far the largest product area, accounting for about two thirds of value sales, is expected to post the highest current value growth. With people concerned about COVID-19, honey gained due its immune system enhancing properties. As a lot of honey brands, particularly imported ones, are sweetened with glucose/fructose syrup, many consumers switched to more premium, organic honey…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health value growth across sweet spreads but honey is star performer

Sweet spreads remains a highly competitive product area

Healthier jams and preserves will drive value growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive outlook for sweet spreads, with an emphasis on healthier variants

Local honey brands will increase value share over the forecast period

Chocolate spreads adopt a healthier positioning during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

