Global Sweet Spreads in Serbia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Sweet spreads is expected to demonstrate a surge in demand according to both retail volume and retail current value growth in 2020. This will coincide with changing buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers eat more meals at home and prepare for future uncertainty.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Sweet Spreads in Serbia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category expects surge in demand but high prices of nut and seed based spreads will deter consumers in times of COVID-19

Private label enjoys strong positioning in sweet spreads

Sweet spreads continues to draw interest with new product launches and advertising campaigns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate spreads feature as indulgent treats in Serbian diet

Health and wellness trends continue to shape jams and preserves

 

….….continued

