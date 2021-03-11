All news

Global Sweet Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Honey is expected to demonstrate the fastest retail current value and retail volume growth in 2020. The product are will be supported by honey’s well-known immunity-boosting qualities as the outbreak of the COVID-19 increases the focus on health, immunity and preventative nutrition in 2020. Sales of honey are also supported by its regular use as a cooking ingredient in Estonia.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Honey gets boost from spotlight on immunity during COVID-19 pandemic, whilst nut and seed based spreads is supported by growing number of vegetarians

Meie Mari faces growing pressure from Põltsamaa’s growing range in jams and preserves

Competitive landscape of honey to remain fragmented with small players playing an important role in the category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Honey continues to lead sales thanks to traditional positioning as nut and seed based spreads looks set to develop

Jams and preserves to lose momentum as Estonians move away from sugary products

E-commerce set to grow as consumers adapt to COVID-19 and modern lifestyles

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

 

