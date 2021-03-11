Global Sweet Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Even during COVID-19, jams and preserves has remained the most popular sweet spread, followed by honey and chocolate spreads, all with similar strong growth in 2020. In contrast, nut and seed based spreads, which is still quite a small category in Germany, has grown at a much faster rate. Among jams and preserves, Schwartauer Werke remains the clear leader, and there are also no changes in the most popular flavours among the Germans. Strawberry remains the clear favourite, followed by raspberry…

Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Jams and preserves remains the most popular sweet spread in Germany

Mondelez Deutschland enters chocolate spreads with palm oil-free Milka product

Peanut butter recovers strongly after a problematic 2019

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Palm oil to be a differentiator in chocolate spreads

Germany set to remain a honey country

Peanut butter with jam proves popular and plays on its US origin

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

