Global Sweet Spreads Market Research Report 2021

The effects of COVID-19 in sweet spreads is expected to be particularly volatile as foodservice closures, hospitality closures and travel bans are expected to result in dramatic losses in foodservice volume sales in 2020. The lack of tourism in 2020 is expected to have a particularly significant effect as many companies produce sweet spreads for the large number of hotels in Turkey, which use them in breakfasts offered to guests.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dramatic effects from COVID-19 characterise category’s performance in 2020

Health and wellness trends drive popularity of honey as COVID-19 puts spotlight on immunity

Private label player BIM Birlesik Magazacilik continues to attract custom thanks to low prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category set to normalise in the forecast period as consumers look forward to returning to their pre-COVID-19 habits

Increased focus on immunity to lead to boost honey in the coming years

Chocolate spreads will continue to lead category thanks to Turkish sweet tooth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

