Global Sweet Spreads Market Research Report 2021

Sweet spreads is set to enjoy a strong rise in consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic after the decline in 2019 as French consumers have been forced to stay at home and therefore have more time for traditional breakfast foods. All types of sweet spreads are expected to record stronger retail value and volume growth in 2020 as a result, after the more limited growth experienced over the review period as eating breakfast at home became somewhat less prevalent due to busy lifestyles. The use of s…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More time for breakfast at home

Nut and seed based spreads drive on

Organic honey drives growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic an increasingly important topic

New competitors to Nutella in chocolate spreads set to perform well

E-commerce thrives during the lockdown

CATEGORY DATA

