Global Textile and Leather Products in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After a few years of stagnation and falling exports caused by a weak rupiah and rising competition, in 2017 the industry’s exports turned to growth, driving recovery of the industry’s turnover. The U-turn was achieved mainly by stronger external demand matched with faster global economic recovery and the rebound in global trade. The USA is expected to remain the key trading partner for Indonesia’s textiles. According to API, the Indonesian Textile Association, the establishment of a number of ne…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Textile and Leather Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Carpets and Rugs, Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting, Finishing of Textiles, Footwear, Fur and Fur Articles, Knitted and Crocheted Articles, Luggage, Handbags and Saddlery, Made-up Textile Articles, Spinning of Textile Fibres; Weaving of Textiles, Tanning and Dressing of Leather, Technical and Other Textiles.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Industry’s Turnover Growth To Be Driven by Exports and New Trade Agreement

Government Aims To Modernise the Industry by Upgrading Outdated Machinery

Positive Outlook Motivates Largest Producers To Further Expand Capacities

Competitive Landscape

Improvements To Labour Market Regulations May Boost Competition With Asian Counterparts

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Finishing of Textiles Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 6 Apparel Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 7 Spinning of Textile Fibres; Weaving of Textiles Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 8 Footwear Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 9 Knitted and Crocheted Articles Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Costs’ Structure

Trade

Chart 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 14 Exports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 15 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 16 Imports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 17 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 18 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 19 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

…continued

