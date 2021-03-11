All news

Global The New Normal in Store-based Shopping for Fashion and Luxury Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Channel shifts accelerated by the Coronavirus pandemic has led to significant changes taking place across the fashion retail landscape with retailers being forced to adapt to these new consumer demands and behavioural shifts. This report examines the impact on store-based shopping during the height of lockdowns to help companies adapt their strategies in a post-pandemic world where digital is now playing a more prominent role in what is traditionally an industry so reliant on physical stores.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117699-the-new-normal-in-store-based-shopping-for

Euromonitor International’s The New Normal in Store-based Shopping for Fashion and Luxury: What Does the Future Hold? global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Introduction

State of Play

STAY OF PLAY

Innovations in Store-based Shopping

Key Takeaways

….….continued

