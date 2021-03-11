All news

Global Tobacco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report analyses the market for tobacco in Ethiopia. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Ethiopia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: Pre-COVID-19
Socioeconomic Trends
Logistics/Infrastructure
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
CHART 1 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer
CHART 2 Tobacco: Traditional Grocery Retailer
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

