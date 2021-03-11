All news

Global Tourism Flows Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is hitting the Mexican travel industry hard, is the most important trend in domestic travel and tourism in 2020. As a result of the virus, and the measures taken to try and control its spread, tourism flows both in and out of Mexico in 2020 are projected to be substantially lower than the previous year, with both figures likely to be less than half their year-earlier totals. Domestic flows are expected to perform better over the course of the ye…

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slump in arrivals due to border closures has a massive impact on the local travel industry
Tax to pay for the “Mayan Train”
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Relaunch of the Visit Mexico digital platform
Domestic tourists to be targeted initially, including a reversal of the proposed scrapping of long weekends
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 2 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 3 Inbound City Arrivals 2015-2020
Table 4 Inbound Receipts: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Leisure Inbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Inbound Receipts: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Domestic Trips by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 10 Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 11 Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 12 Domestic Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Forecast Domestic Business Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Domestic Leisure Trips by Travel Mode: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Domestic Expenditure: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 17 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 18 Outbound Expenditure: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Outbound Expenditure: Value 2020-2025

…..Continued.

