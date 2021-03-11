All news

Global Transport and Storage in Mexico Market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Textile and Leather Products in Mexico market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail, Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel, Wholesale.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Textile and Leather Products in Mexico market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Toc

TEXTILE AND LEATHER PRODUCTS IN MEXICO IN MEXICO

Euromonitor International

August 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

An Improved General Economic Situation Is Expected To Sustain Industry’s Growth

Textile and Leather Products in Mexico Are Forecast To Sustain Stable Growth by 2022

Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel – the Fastest Growing Category in the Industry

Competitive Landscape

As the Number of Companies Increases, Competition in the Industry Intensifies

the Future Years Likely To Bring More Mergers, Acquisitions and Expansion Activity

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 6 Wholesale Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 7 Retail Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 9 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 10 Costs’ Structure

Trade

Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017

Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017

Market Structure…continue

 

