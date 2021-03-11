All news

Global Travel in Angola Market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Angola has historically been a country that is extremely reliant on the oil industry and oil transactions, which have supported the evolution of the country’s economy over the last decade. Nonetheless, the downturn in oil prices has led to many difficulties for the national economy, with Angola having to turn to the International Monetary Fund for help. With the oil industry facing difficulties, travel and tourism has emerged as an interesting and profitable alternative for generating income.

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Angola report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Toc

TRAVEL IN ANGOLA

Euromonitor International

August 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Executive Summary

Travel Emerging As An Alternative for the Declining Oil Industry

Entrepreneurship Fuelling the Online Channel

Lodging and Airlines Fuelling Growth

Domestic Tourism Strategy Showing the Way

Important Investments To Drive Tourism Flows

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Angola: SWOT

Market Data

Table 1 Other Transport: Value 2010-2015

Table 2 Forecast Other Transport: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Car Rental Sales: Value 2010-2015

Table 4 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Attractions: Value 2010-2015

Table 6 Forecast Attractions: Value 2015-2020

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources..continue

