Global Vitamins in Estonia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Vitamins in Estonia Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Vitamins will observe increased growth in 2020 due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased interest in health and wellbeing, as well as increased education about diets and vitamins.

Vitamin C is the fastest growing category as this is well known as a product that supports immunity. Vitamin B and vitamin D follow this. Vitamin B is used to calm nerves and therefore has experienced increased demand due to increased stresses due to COVID-19. Vitamin D is consumed to compen…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

