Global Vitamins in Latvia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Global Vitamins in Latvia Market Research Report 2020

The medical advice following the outbreak of COVID-19 was quite clear: the best way to prevent against the most serious symptoms of the virus was a properly functioning immune system. With growing levels of public awareness about the efficacy of vitamins in boosting immunity, sales of certain single vitamins rocketed in 2020. Vitamin C and D will see particularly remarkable demand spikes in 2020, as doctors and pharmacists recommended them as a good option to help immune system functionality. Wh…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Vitamins in Latvia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity becomes a central concern for consumers in the wake of COVID-19, boosting sales of single vitamins

Pharma Nord takes the lead in a very fragmented category

Private label lines from retailers could shake up the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Latvians focus on prevention and healthier lifestyles as the population ages over the forecast period

….….continued

