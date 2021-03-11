Global Vitamins Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 boosted demand for vitamins in Peru in 2020, in particular in March and April, with many fearing shortages and limited access to stores. With news spreading about the importance of a strong immune system for defending against the virus, and consumers more aware of the importance of their health and wellbeing, sales of vitamins saw a steep increase. This growing interest in immune system boosting products, such as vitamin C and the already popular multivitamins products, will lead to str…
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Table of Contents
Vitamins in Peru
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 increases interest in vitamins in 2020
Bayer leads vitamins in Peru in 2020, while imports dominate sales
Multivitamins keep top position in Peru, attracting consumers with their ease of use
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New innovations expected to increase interest in vitamins into forecast period
Branded players are expected to face increasing competition from private label and generic products
Consumers will seek assurances over safety and effectiveness, while increasing temperatures drive demand in coming years
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
