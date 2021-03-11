Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2021

Vitamins saw sales decline of 8% in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Sales were lost by the closure of the borders, as vitamins are a key purchase for mainland Chinese tourists, and also by the lockdown of speciality stores, and the subsequent permanent closure of some smaller stores. However, vitamins represents one of the more resilient categories in consumer health, with domestic demand remaining strong as many local consumers stepped up their healthcare regime with a particular view to boosting…

Euromonitor International's Vitamins in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Vitamins in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Loss of trade from mainland Chinese tourists damages overall sales, but local demand stays buoyant

Vitamin C benefits from push towards preventative health and immune system health

GSK continues to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of tourist trade and growth in multivitamins to usher in recovery

Emerging product format initiatives shaping the industry

Rise of e-commerce leads to greater consumer choice

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

