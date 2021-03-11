Global Wearable Electronics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Activity wearables is set to see strong growth in 2020, with lockdown both boosting consumer awareness of the need to keep fit when largely confined to home and providing more time to commit to exercise. The category provides affordable products – which is important at a time of increasing economic uncertainty – that track footsteps, calories burnt and heart rate. Moreover, activity wearables has established significant levels of consumer awareness and widespread availability. Furthermore, it of…

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390205-wearable-electronics-in-india

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/binding-machine-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Wearable Electronics in India

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coconut-milk-powder-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Awareness of need to keep fit supports demand for activity wearables

Blood oxygen measurement features prove popular, though lacking medical approval

Xiaomi faces growing competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend to support growth

Demand bolstered by compatibility with smartphones

E-commerce set to tighten grip on category sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105