Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Admittedly starting from a small base, volume sales of all types of wearable electronics are nevertheless set to post robust rates of growth in 2020 in spite of the impact of COVID-19 on retailing in Turkey. Even high-priced smart wearables are expected to wind up the year with double-digit volume sales growth despite heightened price-sensitivity amongst consumers. Activity watches is set to be the fastest-growing area of wearable electronics, with growth due in large part to the products’ use i…

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong volume sales growth of wearable electronics continues in 2020

Greater health awareness supports growth of activity wearables

Samsung Electronics Istanbul Paz ve Tic Ltd Sti set to capture leadership in wearable electronics in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unscathed by pandemic, wearable electronics is set to continue to post robust growth over forecast period

Activity watches likely to benefit from new focus on style

Discounters set to become an important channel for wearable electronics

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

