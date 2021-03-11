All news

Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wearable electronics are the only area in 2020 which are not predicted to record a volume decline, expected to record flat rate growth for the year. This is predicted to align to results seen in 2019, suggesting that the COVID-19 outbreak is not expected to harm sales.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Wearable electronics will not decline in 2020, with the health and wellness trend aiding sales during the outbreak of COVID-19
Activity watches (analogue) and smart wearables drive growth, as activity bands decline due to a lack of sophistication
Fitbit retains its lead; however, Fossil Norway becomes growing competition for both the leader, and Apple AB
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Wearable electronics record positive growth in 2021 and 2022, boosted by sales of activity watches (analogue) and smart wearables
Smart wearables record positive volume growth, with the growing opportunity for contactless payment appealing to consumers
The health and wellness trend is bolstered by the outbreak of COVID-19 as some consumers increase their focus on overall wellbeing
CATEGORY DATA
