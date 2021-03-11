Global Wearable Electronics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Wearable electronics are the only area in 2020 which are not predicted to record a volume decline, expected to record flat rate growth for the year. This is predicted to align to results seen in 2019, suggesting that the COVID-19 outbreak is not expected to harm sales.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wearable electronics will not decline in 2020, with the health and wellness trend aiding sales during the outbreak of COVID-19

Activity watches (analogue) and smart wearables drive growth, as activity bands decline due to a lack of sophistication

Fitbit retains its lead; however, Fossil Norway becomes growing competition for both the leader, and Apple AB

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wearable electronics record positive growth in 2021 and 2022, boosted by sales of activity watches (analogue) and smart wearables

Smart wearables record positive volume growth, with the growing opportunity for contactless payment appealing to consumers

The health and wellness trend is bolstered by the outbreak of COVID-19 as some consumers increase their focus on overall wellbeing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

