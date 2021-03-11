Global Wearable Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Following two years of decline, activity bands are expected to see pleasing retail volume growth in 2020. People working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in demand for these products to help track fitness progress. As consumers are looking to merely monitor their workouts, a simple, rudimental activity band is sufficient, boosting sales in the year.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390203-wearable-electronics-in-hong-kong-china

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laser-doppler-vibrometer-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Wearable Electronics in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endoprosthesis-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Activity bands grow after two years of decline due to COVID-19

Smart wearables continue to appeal as a fashion statement

Apple Watch continues to lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will continue to prefer to invest in a smart wearable for greater functionality

Healthy living trend to support future growth

Expected emergence of smart hearables

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105