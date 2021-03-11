All news

Global Wearable Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Following two years of decline, activity bands are expected to see pleasing retail volume growth in 2020. People working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in demand for these products to help track fitness progress. As consumers are looking to merely monitor their workouts, a simple, rudimental activity band is sufficient, boosting sales in the year.

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Wearable Electronics in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Activity bands grow after two years of decline due to COVID-19
Smart wearables continue to appeal as a fashion statement
Apple Watch continues to lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers will continue to prefer to invest in a smart wearable for greater functionality
Healthy living trend to support future growth
Expected emergence of smart hearables
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

