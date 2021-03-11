Global Wearable Electronics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

While the healthy living trend predates Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Netherlands, the outbreak of the global pandemic has increased awareness of the importance of health and exercise among Dutch consumers. This has supported the demand for wearable electronics, which is the only category in consumer electronics projected to register positive retail volume growth over 2020 as a whole. More and more consumers, especially health-conscious and active ones, are choosing such products over regular wa…

Euromonitor International’s Wearable Electronics in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390225-wearable-electronics-in-the-netherlands

Product coverage: Activity Wearables, Smart Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/steam-mops-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wearable Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-credit-insurance-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Wearable electronics benefits as Coronavirus (COVID-19) intensifies interest in monitoring consumer health and activity

Advanced connectivity and health and fitness-orientated functions grow the appeal of smart wearables

Innovation and a consumer shift to smart wearables see Apple gain ground on the leader Fitbit

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wearable electronics is predicted to benefit from healthy living, convenience and technological trends

Contactless payment services set to widen the scope and appeal of multifunctional smart wearables

Convenience, a widening choice and competitive prices are set to see e-commerce secure further share gains in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Wearable Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Wearable Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Wearable Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105