Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Dominican Republic Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Weight Management and Wellbeing in Dominican Republic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Weight management and wellbeing is expected to see moderately stronger current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019.

However, opposing forces guide consumer buying behaviour resulting in fluctuations throughout the year. For example, weight loss products, such as slimming teas, struggled in the first quarter of the year as uncertainty and other priorities gained relevance. In fact, slimming teas are projected to post a double digit decline in retail value growth in 2020, intensifying the d…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

