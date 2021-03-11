All news

Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 will have a negative effect on growth in current value sales of weight management and wellbeing during 2020. The pandemic has significantly heightened the level of economic uncertainty in Lithuania, leading some consumers to reduce their spending on products they do not consider essential, such as weight management and wellbeing. Nonetheless, rising obesity rates and increased consumer interest in wellbeing and personal appearance continue to drive steady growth in demand for these prod…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic impact of COVID-19 will dampen value sales growth
Negative publicity weighs on demand for weight loss supplements
Unmatched brand equity and wide distribution help Herbalife Nutrition Ltd strength its leadership
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increased interest in sport and healthy eating will drive a modest slowdown in value sales growth
Current value sales growth in slimming teas will remain strong, as these products are regarded as traditional and natural
Strong growth in e-commerce set to continue
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

