Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Argentina

Demand for weight management and wellbeing products is expected to decline in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak which has increased pressure on consumers who are suffering as a result of the resulting economic crisis in Argentina and globally. The unemployment rate rose drastically in 2020, with many consumer facing significantly lower disposable incomes and therefore being forced to prioritise essential consumer health products.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797942-dermatologicals-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sodium-market-2021-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mens-t-shirts-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aquaponics-industry-2021-market-insights-opportunities-analysis-growth-potential-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steam-and-water-analysis-system-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand driven by rising stress and anxiety levels

Elisium, the dominant player in sleep aids, continues to increase its share in 2020

Buenas Noches gains ground in 2020 thanks to widening distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce sales will continue to build up a presence into forecast period

Weight Management and Wellbeing will continue to benefit from negative economic environment going forward

Domestic players will continue to lead sales into the forecast period due to high concentration

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105