Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Costa Rica
Not being considered as a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for weight management products demand remained less dynamic after March 2020, where expending interests shifted towards more essential products such as vitamins and dietary supplements. In fact, weigh management and wellbeing is expected to see stagnant growth in 2020, mostly due to the declining growth rates anticipated for meal replacement as well as slimming teas. On the other end, supplement nutrition drinks saw more sta…
Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stagnant growth in 2020 a result of shifting consumer interest due to COVID-19
COVID-19 interrupts busy lifestyles that drove growth towards the end of the review period
While major players such as Herbalife struggle with low-demand in 2020, GNC Costa Rica SA benefitted from expanded distribution networks and continuous innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weight loss supplements anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period
Affordable positioning will gain relevance by consumers most impacted by the economic downturn
Added-value, herbal products that not only promote weight loss, but also support mood and energy levels will become increasingly appealing to consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
