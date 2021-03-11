All news

Global Wound Care in Dominican Republic Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Wound Care in Dominican Republic  Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Wound care is expected to maintain similar current value growth in 2020 to that seen in 2019. The category saw an initial increase in demand during panic-buying in the first quarter of the year as a result of COVID-19.

During this time, people increasingly bought first aid kits in preparation for the curfew as worries that some channels would be closed mounted. However, sales slowed down shortly after, due to home seclusion, particularly as children remained at home during school closures and we…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

