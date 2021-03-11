All news

Global Wound Care in Latvia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

COVID-19 will have quite a positive overall effect on wound care sales in 2020. Unlike other European nations, Latvia’s lockdown was somewhat more lenient. Although there were retail closures and stringent measures taken, Latvians continued to be permitted to walk around the streets, use public transport, go shopping or travel to other cities, as long as social distancing requirements were observed. Outdoor exercise was never limited to certain periods of the day and in fact, outdoor pursuits ev…

Euromonitor International’s Wound Care in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Wound Care in Latvia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and outdoor exercise boom raise sales of wound care products in 2020

Leading players maintain their positions, but see slight share declines

With little brand loyalty, private label is prominent within wound care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ageing population drives growth, which is offset by population decline

Rising incidence of diabetes increases demand for advanced wound care products

Slower volume growth, but higher value growth due to increasing segmentation over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

